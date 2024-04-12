Weather Forecast for Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then scattered rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then scattered rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery.

Wednesday: Scattered snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Thursday: Isolated snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

