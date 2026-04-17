Weather Forecast for Friday, April 17, 2026

Weather Forecast for Friday, April 17, 2026

Friday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

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Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

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