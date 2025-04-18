Weather Forecast for Friday, April 18, 2025

Friday: Scattered snow showers, mainly before 9am. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Patchy blowing snow before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 46. North northeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then scattered rain showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

