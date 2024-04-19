Weather Forecast for Friday, April 19, 2024

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. East southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east northeast 18 to 23 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 63. East wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.