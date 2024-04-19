Weather Forecast for Friday, April 19, 2024

Weather Forecast for Friday, April 19, 2024

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. East southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east northeast 18 to 23 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 63. East wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Related Articles

Barrasso and Gordon Fire on BLM’s New Public Lands Rule

Barrasso and Gordon Fire on BLM’s New Public Lands Rule

Dead Body Found Under Hancock Bridge Thursday Morning

Dead Body Found Under Hancock Bridge Thursday Morning

Weather Forecast for Thursday, April 18, 2024

Weather Forecast for Thursday, April 18, 2024

Assessor’s Office Sends Notice of Value to Residents Noting Potential Exemptions

Assessor’s Office Sends Notice of Value to Residents Noting Potential Exemptions