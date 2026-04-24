Weather Forecast for Friday, April 24, 2026

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 19 mph increasing to 21 to 31 mph. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Saturday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

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Saturday Night: A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: Rain, possibly mixed with snow showers, becoming all rain after noon. Some thunder is also possible. High near 51. East southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.