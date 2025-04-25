Weather Forecast for Friday, April 25, 2025

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming south southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.