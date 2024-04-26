Weather Forecast for Friday, April 26, 2024

Friday: Scattered showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 57. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 38. South southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.