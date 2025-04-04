Weather Forecast for Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday: Isolated snow showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 47. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 30.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

