Weather Forecast for Friday, April 5, 2024

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Very windy, with a south wind 16 to 26 mph increasing to 27 to 37 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Friday Night: Scattered rain showers before 8pm, then scattered snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Windy, with a south wind 19 to 29 mph becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 59.