Weather Forecast for Friday, August 1, 2025

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.