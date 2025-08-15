Weather Forecast for Friday, August 15, 2025

Friday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.