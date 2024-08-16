Weather Forecast for Friday, August 16, 2024

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87.