Weather Forecast for Friday, August 16, 2024

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87.