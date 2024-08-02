Weather Forecast for Friday, August 2, 2024

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the evening.

Sunday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 89.