Weather Forecast for Friday, August 2, 2024

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the evening.
Sunday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Tuesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Wednesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 89.