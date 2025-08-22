Weather Forecast for Friday, August 22, 2025

Weather Forecast for Friday, August 22, 2025

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Areas of smoke before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Related Articles

Composting workshops set in Glenrock, Rock Springs

Composting workshops set in Glenrock, Rock Springs

Weather Forecast for Thursday, August 21, 2025

Weather Forecast for Thursday, August 21, 2025

Green River Council Approves Network Upgrade, Discusses Mattress Disposal Fees

Green River Council Approves Network Upgrade, Discusses Mattress Disposal Fees

Resident Calls Contract Award ‘A Breach of the Public Trust’

Resident Calls Contract Award ‘A Breach of the Public Trust’