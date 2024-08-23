Weather Forecast for Friday, August 23, 2024

Friday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light south southeast wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 8 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

