Weather Forecast for Friday, August 23, 2024

Friday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light south southeast wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 8 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.