Weather Forecast for Friday, August 30, 2024

Friday: Areas of smoke between noon and 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Areas of smoke between 9pm and 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Labor Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.