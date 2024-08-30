Weather Forecast for Friday, August 30, 2024

Friday: Areas of smoke between noon and 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Areas of smoke between 9pm and 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

