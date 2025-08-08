Weather Forecast for Friday, August 8, 2025

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 23 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.