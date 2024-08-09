Weather Forecast for Friday, August 9th, 2024

Today: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 83.

