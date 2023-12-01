Weather Forecast for Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Windy, with a west wind 28 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.