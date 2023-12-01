Weather Forecast for Friday, December 1, 2023

Weather Forecast for Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Windy, with a west wind 28 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Related Articles

Amber Alert Issued for Infant Abducted from Idaho Friday Morning

Amber Alert Issued for Infant Abducted from Idaho Friday Morning

WGFD and Public Discuss Sublette Antelope Migration Corridor

WGFD and Public Discuss Sublette Antelope Migration Corridor

Weather Forecast for Thursday, November 30, 2023

Weather Forecast for Thursday, November 30, 2023

Mental Health Discussion Highlights Successes and Challenges

Mental Health Discussion Highlights Successes and Challenges