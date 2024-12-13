Weather Forecast for Friday, December 13, 2024

Friday: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. South southeast wind around 7 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.