Weather Forecast for Friday, December 13, 2024

Friday: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. South southeast wind around 7 mph.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.