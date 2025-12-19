Weather Forecast for Friday, December 19, 2025

Friday: A slight chance of rain showers between 3pm and 4pm, then scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 29 to 34 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of snow showers after 11pm, mixing with rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

