Weather Forecast for Friday, December 20, 2024

Friday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Light and variable wind.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Christmas Day: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 36.