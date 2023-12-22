Weather Forecast for Friday, December 22, 2023

Weather Forecast for Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Light west northwest wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of snow before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Related Articles

Library System Awarded $1.4 Million Grant for Room Renovations

Library System Awarded $1.4 Million Grant for Room Renovations

GR City Council Tables Amendment for Yard Waste Pick Up Services

GR City Council Tables Amendment for Yard Waste Pick Up Services

Sweetwater Events Complex Receives Multiple Awards of Excellence

Sweetwater Events Complex Receives Multiple Awards of Excellence

Eight Local Hospitality Employees Recognized with R.E.A.C.H. Awards

Eight Local Hospitality Employees Recognized with R.E.A.C.H. Awards