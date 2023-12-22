Weather Forecast for Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Light west northwest wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of snow before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.