Weather Forecast for Friday, December 26, 2025

Friday: Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow, mainly after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night: Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 35.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 39.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

