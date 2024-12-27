Weather Forecast for Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday: Snow showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers before 2pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 11pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

New Year’s Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 26.