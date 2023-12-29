Weather Forecast for Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Calm wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Light and variable wind.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 29.