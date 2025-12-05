Weather Forecast for Friday, December 5, 2025

Friday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night: A slight chance of snow showers before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Holiday Spirit Shines in Green River’s School Christmas Programs

City of Green River Committed to Keeping Flaming Gorge Days Alive

Man Held on $75,000 Bond Following Alleged Stabbing

Weather Forecast for Thursday, December 4, 2025

