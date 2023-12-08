Weather Forecast for Friday, December 8, 2023

Weather Forecast for Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Windy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of snow between 9pm and midnight. Patchy blowing snow between 9pm and 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 26. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Related Articles

Green River Yard Waste Services to Change from Year-round Schedule

Green River Yard Waste Services to Change from Year-round Schedule

Restricted Fund Program Created for Green River Arts Council

Restricted Fund Program Created for Green River Arts Council

Voyage of Valor Sends Veterans on Trip to Washington, D.C.

Voyage of Valor Sends Veterans on Trip to Washington, D.C.

Weather Forecast for Thursday, December 7, 2023

Weather Forecast for Thursday, December 7, 2023