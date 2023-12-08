Weather Forecast for Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Windy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of snow between 9pm and midnight. Patchy blowing snow between 9pm and 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 26. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.