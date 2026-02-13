Weather Forecast for Friday, February 13, 2026

Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 46. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Light and variable wind.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Washington’s Birthday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Monday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.
Wednesday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy