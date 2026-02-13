Weather Forecast for Friday, February 13, 2026

Weather Forecast for Friday, February 13, 2026

Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 46. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Washington’s Birthday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy

Related Articles

Green River Announces Frostbite 5K/10K and Family Fun Run

Green River Announces Frostbite 5K/10K and Family Fun Run

Trona Valley Breaks Ground On New Headquarters In Rock Springs

Trona Valley Breaks Ground On New Headquarters In Rock Springs

Weather Forecast for Thursday, February 12, 2026

Weather Forecast for Thursday, February 12, 2026

Brady Bill to Bar Governments from Using Public Funds for Associations Killed Wednesday

Brady Bill to Bar Governments from Using Public Funds for Associations Killed Wednesday