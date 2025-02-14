Weather Forecast for Friday, February 14, 2025

Friday: A 10 percent chance of snow before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Washington’s Birthday: A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

