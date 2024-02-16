Weather Forecast for Friday, February 16, 2024

Weather Forecast for Friday, February 16, 2024

Friday: A 50 percent chance of snow after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. East wind 5 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Light east wind.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Washington’s Birthday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Related Articles

Wyoming Legislative Report for February 15th, 2024

Wyoming Legislative Report for February 15th, 2024

Weather Forecast for Thursday, February 15, 2024

Weather Forecast for Thursday, February 15, 2024

When You Know, You Know: Looking Forward to a Lifetime of Magic

When You Know, You Know: Looking Forward to a Lifetime of Magic

Two First Meetings and 40 Years of Being Best Friends

Two First Meetings and 40 Years of Being Best Friends