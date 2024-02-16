Weather Forecast for Friday, February 16, 2024

Friday: A 50 percent chance of snow after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. East wind 5 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Light east wind.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Washington’s Birthday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 41.