Weather Forecast for Friday, February 2, 2024

Friday: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

PHOTO ESSAY: Take a Stroll Through Rock Springs as it Glows Amidst the Night Fog

24 Things to do in Sweetwater County in 2024

Weather Forecast for Thursday, February 1, 2024

Rock Springs Man Faces Felony Charges After Alleged Threats with Shotgun

