Weather Forecast for Friday, February 2, 2024

Friday: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.