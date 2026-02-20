Weather Forecast for Friday, February 20, 2026

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 8. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Light east southeast wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 42. Light and variable wind.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

