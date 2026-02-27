Weather Forecast for Friday, February 27, 2026

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56.