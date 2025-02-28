Weather Forecast for Friday, February 28, 2025

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 25. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 2am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: A chance of snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain showers between 1pm and 2pm, then a chance of snow showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.