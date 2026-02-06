Weather Forecast for Friday, February 6, 2026

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Calm wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

