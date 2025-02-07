Weather Forecast for Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday: Rain showers likely before 4pm, then scattered snow showers. Increasing clouds, with a high near 49. Windy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered snow showers, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 10. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 31. Light west wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.