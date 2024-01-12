Weather Forecast for Friday, January 12, 2024

Friday: A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Widespread blowing snow, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -10. Windy, with a west wind 26 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Widespread blowing snow, mainly between 9pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow between 2pm and 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. West wind 8 to 13 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -7. Blustery.

M.L.King Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 15.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -6.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

