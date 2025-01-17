Weather Forecast for Friday, January 17, 2025

Friday: Isolated snow showers after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Scattered snow showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 20. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -6. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 18. Light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -8.

M.L.King Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 13.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around -12.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

