Weather Forecast for Friday, January 2, 2026

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.