Weather Forecast for Friday, January 2, 2026

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
Sunday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.