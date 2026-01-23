Weather Forecast for Friday, January 23, 2026

Friday: Isolated snow showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Scattered snow showers, mainly before 9pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. East wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 10.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 39.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

