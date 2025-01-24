Weather Forecast for Friday, January 24, 2025

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. West northwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -10. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 20. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around -4. Light south southwest wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 22.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 3.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 32.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 8.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 33.

