Weather Forecast for Friday, January 24, 2025

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. West northwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -10. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 20. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around -4. Light south southwest wind.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 22.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 0.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 3.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 32.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 8.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 33.