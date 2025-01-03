Weather Forecast for Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Light and variable wind.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the evening.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.