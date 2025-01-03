Weather Forecast for Friday, January 3, 2025

Weather Forecast for Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Light and variable wind.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the evening.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Related Articles

Michelle Hall Retires from Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office

Michelle Hall Retires from Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office

GRPD Captain Brad Halter Announces Retirement

GRPD Captain Brad Halter Announces Retirement

Sweetwater County’s 2025 New Year’s Baby Arrives

Sweetwater County’s 2025 New Year’s Baby Arrives

Weather Forecast for Thursday, January 2, 2025

Weather Forecast for Thursday, January 2, 2025