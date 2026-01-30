Weather Forecast for Friday, January 30, 2026

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a light west northwest wind increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Light and variable wind.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 46.

