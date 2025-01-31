Weather Forecast for Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Light west southwest wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the evening.

Saturday: A chance of snow before 1pm, then rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain and snow before 7pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Snow likely before noon, then rain and snow likely between noon and 1pm, then rain likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.