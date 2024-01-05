Weather Forecast for Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday: Scattered snow showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Isolated snow showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 8 to 13 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. South wind around 7 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. North northeast wind around 8 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.