Weather Forecast for Friday, July 10, 2026

Weather Forecast for Friday, July 10, 2026

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

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Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

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