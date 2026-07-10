Weather Forecast for Friday, July 10, 2026

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 95.