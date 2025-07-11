Weather Forecast for Friday, July 11, 2025

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Light southwest wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.