Weather Forecast for Friday, July 11, 2025

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Light southwest wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.