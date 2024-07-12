Weather Forecast for Friday, July 12, 2024

Weather Forecast for Friday, July 12, 2024

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy, with a light north northwest wind becoming northwest 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 95. Light southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Related Articles

GR Council Approves Bid for Faith and Evans Drive Reconstruction Project

GR Council Approves Bid for Faith and Evans Drive Reconstruction Project

Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 11, 2024

Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 11, 2024

Green River Farmers Market Kicks Off Today

Green River Farmers Market Kicks Off Today

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, June 10, 2024

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, June 10, 2024