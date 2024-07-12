Weather Forecast for Friday, July 12, 2024

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy, with a light north northwest wind becoming northwest 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 95. Light southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.