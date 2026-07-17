Weather Forecast for Friday, July 17, 2026

Weather Forecast for Friday, July 17, 2026

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

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Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

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